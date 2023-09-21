The New Orleans Saints’ Defense Prepares to Challenge Jordan Love in his First Career Start at Lambeau Field

The New Orleans Saints’ defense puts on another impressive performance as they spoil Bryce Young’s home debut and now prepare to face Jordan Love in his first career start at Lambeau Field. Young, the Heisman Trophy-winning No. 1 overall pick, was limited the Saints to 153 passing yards and a fumble in their 20-17 victory.

Love, in his first season as the successor to Aaron Rodgers, has played exceptionally well so far, leading the NFL with a passer rating of 118.8 and tying for the league lead with six touchdown passes. However, despite his success, Love ranks 23rd in passing yards.

The Green Bay Packers’ offense has been solid, ranking second in scoring with an average of 31 points per game. However, Love will be facing a strong Saints defense that has allowed an average of just 16 points per game in the first two weeks of the season. Although the Saints will be missing starting safety Marcus Maye due to a suspension, they have confidence in the player backing him up.

The Saints’ defense has shown great cohesion and has been able to challenge opposing offenses on all three levels. Head coach Matt LaFleur acknowledges their physicality and extreme effort in playing the game.

On the offensive side, the Saints have struggled without star running back Alvin Kamara, who is serving a three-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. They have only managed to score three touchdowns so far, resulting in a scoring average of 18 points per game, which ranks them 25th in the league.

This upcoming showdown between the Saints and Packers will test Love’s abilities as a starting quarterback and how well the Saints defense can continue their impressive performance this season.

