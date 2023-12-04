New Orleans Saints Address Michael Thomas’ Social Media Posts

The New Orleans Saints have responded to wide receiver Michael Thomas’ controversial social media posts during Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions. In a press conference on Monday, Saints head coach Dennis Allen addressed the issue. However, he did not confirm whether the team ordered Thomas to delete his account or if Thomas would face discipline for his posts.

When asked about the incident, Allen stated, “We’ll keep that in-house. But I guess I was made aware of that last night.” This vague response suggests that the Saints are handling the matter internally and choosing not to disclose the details to the public.

During the game, Thomas took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to express his frustration with quarterback Derek Carr. Thomas pointed out how wide receiver A.T. Perry was “wide open” when Carr was intercepted on his first pass of the game. These comments stirred up controversy and led to speculation about tension between Thomas and Carr.

It is unclear whether Thomas’ posts were made out of frustration or if they were a deliberate attempt to criticize his teammate. Regardless, the Saints are taking the matter seriously and addressing it internally. This incident highlights the challenges that can arise from the use of social media professional athletes and the impact it can have on team dynamics.

As the situation unfolds, it will be interesting to see how the Saints handle any potential disciplinary action against Thomas and how it may impact the team moving forward.