Saint Augustine’s University Appoints New Acting President Amidst Controversy

Saint Augustine’s University has announced the appointment of Dr. Leslie Rodriguez-McClellon as its new acting president, following the abrupt firing of former president Christine McPhail. The university’s board of trustees released a statement addressing the situation and denying the allegations made McPhail against the institution.

The decision to terminate McPhail’s position came after a contentious board meeting and a subsequent formal complaint filed McPhail. The board chair, James Perry, allegedly asked her to recant the complaint, which she refused to do. The board stated that they are prepared to defend themselves against the allegations.

In addition to the leadership change, Saint Augustine’s University is also facing the loss of its accreditation with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). The university has been on probation since December 2022 and is currently working on appealing SACSCOC’s decision. Accreditation is crucial for students to receive government financial aid, and losing it would have resulted in the loss of Federal Pell Grant funds for the university’s students.

Dr. Leslie Rodriguez-McClellon, the newly appointed acting president, expressed disappointment in the loss of accreditation but emphasized the institution’s commitment to fulfilling its mission. The board chair, James Perry, assured that the university would do everything necessary to maintain its accreditation.

This recent incident is not the first time Saint Augustine’s University has faced accreditation issues. The university has been on probation twice before due to noncompliance. The current probation status is the most serious sanction imposed SACSCOC, short of losing accreditation altogether.

The incoming acting president, Dr. Leslie Rodriguez-McClellon, has a background in higher education and is focused on ensuring stability, institutional sustainability, and student success at Saint Augustine’s University.

The university plans to receive an official letter from SACSCOC regarding the decision on January 11, 2024, and will respond with an appeal January 21. The appeal process allows the university to remain an accredited institution on probation during this time.

This leadership change and accreditation issue come at a time when the university is still grappling with a previous lawsuit filed former employees, further highlighting the challenges and obstacles facing Saint Augustine’s University.