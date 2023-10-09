Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar residents confused as Ward Officer leaves WhatsApp group

The residents of Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar are left puzzled as the Ward Officer, Surekha Bhange, has left the Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar Ward Office WhatsApp Group. This decision has raised concerns among the citizens who rely on the group to communicate their grievances and address issues.

Amit Abhyankar, Founder Member of the Sahakarnagar Citizens Forum, expressed his disappointment with Bhange’s departure from the group. He mentioned that the Ward Officer had previously acknowledged the increasing participation of citizens in the monthly Mohalla Committee and had encouraged them to continue presenting their issues. However, Bhange’s decision to leave the group has left many residents wondering about the future of their communication with the Ward Office.

Abhyankar also highlighted the fact that the group’s settings have been changed to allow only admins to send messages, limiting the voice of the citizens. Additionally, the September month’s Mohalla Committee meeting, which serves as a platform for citizens to present their issues, has been dismissed without any explanation. This has left the residents with no clear avenue to address their concerns.

The Sahakarnagar Citizens Forum plans to send a written request to the Ward Officer regarding these issues. If they do not receive a satisfactory response, they intend to escalate the matter to the PMC Commissioner.

Some of the key points that need to be addressed include the appropriateness of Ward Officers leaving the WhatsApp group, the appointment of a representative in the absence of the Ward Officer, and the curbing of citizens’ voices through the changes in the group’s settings.

In response to the situation, Surekha Bhange, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of the Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar Ward Office, cited “some reasons” for her departure from the WhatsApp Group.

Sources:

– Pune Pulse

– Sahakarnagar Citizens Forum