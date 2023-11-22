The Exciting World of Sagittarius Season: Revamping Your Home with a Fresh Perspective

If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to live like a true Sagittarius, look no further than the eclectic and adventurous Caroline Calloway. Although her notorious reputation may precede her, there’s no denying that her living space perfectly embodies the spirit of Sagittarius. Bursting with books, art supplies, and unique decor, Caroline’s chaotic apartment showcases the boundless imagination and zest for life that is characteristic of this fiery sign.

As we enter Sagittarius season, it’s time for all of us to embrace the adventurous and fun-loving mentality of this sign and bring some exciting revamps to our homes. Whether you’re a Sagittarius yourself or simply looking to infuse your space with some fresh energy, here are a few tips inspired celebrities who embody the Sagittarius spirit:

1. Religious Artifacts: Regardless of your religious beliefs, there’s something awe-inspiring about sacred spaces. Take a cue from Rita Ora, who incorporated a Gothic ornate carved partition reminiscent of an old church into her London home. Consider adding religious artifacts like an antique stained glass art piece or repurposing an old pew as a bench to create a divine atmosphere in your own space.

2. Maintain an Optimistic Outlook: One of the best qualities of Sagittarius is their ability to see the silver lining in any situation. Channel Amanda Seyfried’s sunny outlook embracing the imperfections in your home as new memories being made. Those stains on your couch or scratches on your dining table can become cherished reminders of the life being lived in your space.

3. Make Space for Soft Spots: Despite their adventurous nature, Sagittarians have a soft side. Take inspiration from Amanda Seyfried’s New York pied-à-terre and introduce gentle roundness into your home. Opt for circular tables, arched doorways, or domed light fixtures to create a peaceful and approachable atmosphere.

4. Burn Baby Burn: Sagittarius is the last fire sign, representing the fully formed glow of a flame. Keep the fire burning in your life incorporating fire elements into your home. Vanessa Hudgens loves her outdoor fire pit, while Rita Ora has tiled fireplaces throughout her London home. If you have a fireplace, keep it roaring or embrace the warmth of candlesticks to infuse your space with the fiery energy of Sagittarius.

So, whether you’re a Sagittarius looking to enhance your home or simply want to embrace the adventurous spirit of this captivating sign, let this Sagittarius season be the catalyst for exciting revamps in your living space. With a touch of imagination and a dash of optimism, your home will become a reflection of the vibrant and free-spirited energy of Sagittarius.