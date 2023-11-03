AI Negotiations Reach Critical Point as Both Sides Struggle to Find Common Ground

Despite the prolonged negotiations, SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) remain at a standstill in their quest for a fair agreement. The main bone of contention continues to be the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the entertainment industry. While management accuses the union of dwelling on hypothetical situations involving generative AI technology, actors continue to stress that AI poses a significant threat to their livelihoods, which is what led to the strike that has now entered its 112th day.

This impasse echoes a similar situation that occurred during the 148-day strike of the Writers Guild of America. Management is frustrated the union’s late addition of demands, which they believe were not originally prioritized. However, the union argues that these issues have always been on the table but were not previously seen as pressing concerns.

The union delivered a comprehensive counterproposal several days ago, but as of yet, there has been no response from management. Both sides acknowledge that they remain far apart on key issues. One of the major sticking points is the treatment of AI in the negotiations, with the union spending three hours delivering a detailed response on this topic alone.

As the talks progress slowly, outside observers grow increasingly frustrated the lack of urgency displayed both sides. Within the industry, there is mounting concern that time is running out to get any movies or TV shows into production before the year’s end. The financial toll of this prolonged labor dispute has been significant for actors, writers, and other stakeholders in the creative community.

FAQ