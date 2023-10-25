CEOs Offer Improved Bonus for Streaming Shows, but Not Streaming Revenue Share

CEOs from major entertainment companies have presented SAG-AFTRA with an enhanced bonus structure for the most-watched streaming shows, along with higher increases in minimum rates. This comes amidst a 104-day strike the actors’ union, which has been demanding a cut of total streaming revenue. However, the studios have not budged on this particular demand.

While negotiations are ongoing, both sides are expressing frustration over the lack of progress. The CEOs, including Bob Iger (Disney), Donna Langley (NBCUniversal), Ted Sarandos (Netflix), and David Zaslav (Warner Bros. Discovery), met with SAG-AFTRA leadership for the sixth time this month. Their objective was to illustrate the economic implications of the ongoing stalemate.

It was suggested that if the strike continues, certain TV shows may have to be canceled due to the realities of the production schedule. While some interpreted this as a threat, the studios maintain it was merely a communication of practical concerns.

The union argues that actors are not able to sustain a livelihood in the streaming ecosystem and calls for a substantial overhaul of the compensation structure. Additionally, SAG-AFTRA insists on an 11% increase in minimum rates to keep pace with inflation, whereas the studios have offered a 5% increase, similar to the deals accepted the Writers Guild of America and the Directors Guild of America.

The heart of the dispute lies in the union’s demand for 57 cents per year from each streaming subscription worldwide, amounting to $500 million annually. Currently, actors receive approximately $126 million per year in streaming residuals. The studios consider the demand untenable and instead proposed a bonus residual for successful shows, based on viewership figures within the first 90 days of release. This proposal, inspired the Writers Guild of America agreement, would be worth around $20 million per year for SAG-AFTRA members.

The improved version of the CEO’s proposal offers a higher bonus for successful shows but maintains the overall framework of the WGA deal. Its value is estimated to be around $27 million per year, still falling short of the union’s demand. However, there are indications that the actual value may be higher.

As negotiations reach a critical point, studios are concerned that a failure to reach a deal within the next week to 10 days could result in the delay of summer blockbusters and the cancellation of the 2023-24 scripted TV season. This urgency is reflected in the CEOs’ direct involvement, as they take on a more active role than usual in bargaining sessions typically handled labor lawyers and staff from the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).