Major Studios and SAG-AFTRA Unable to Reach Agreement on Streaming Residuals

Talks between major studios and SAG-AFTRA have collapsed, leaving the entertainment industry at a standstill. The primary point of contention is the difference in the amount that SAG-AFTRA is seeking for a new streaming residual formula compared to what the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) is willing to pay. The gap between the two sides is a staggering $480 million annually, with SAG-AFTRA seeking $500 million and the AMPTP offering only $20 million.

The issue of streaming residuals has been a central focus of both the writers and actors strikes. The Writers Guild of America (WGA) successfully negotiated a bonus for the most-watched made-for-streaming shows, but only settled for around $5 million per year. SAG-AFTRA, however, is aiming significantly higher, proposing that each streaming platform pay 57 cents per subscriber per year, totaling $500 million annually across all platforms. The funds would be distributed to actors based on viewership.

The AMPTP’s offer is essentially the same as the one approved the WGA, which grants writers a 50% bonus on fixed residuals for shows that meet specific viewership criteria. About a quarter of made-for-streaming shows would qualify for the bonus. However, applying this provision to actors would cost significantly more, according to Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos. The studios’ offer to SAG-AFTRA would amount to approximately $20 million per year.

Negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and the studios resumed on October 2, with the union initially pushing for a 2% revenue share. In response to resistance from the studio CEOs, the union reduced its proposal to 1%. However, the studios remained steadfast that they would not accept a revenue share at any percentage. SAG-AFTRA then presented its 57-cent-per-subscriber formula, which it claimed would generate similar revenue to a 1% revenue share. The studios saw this as a rehashed version of a previously rejected idea, leading to the breakdown in talks.

The studios estimate that their previous offer would be worth over $1 billion to actors over three years, mainly in the form of higher minimum rates. However, until an agreement is reached on streaming residuals, the strike will continue, and the entertainment industry will remain shut down.

Sources:

– [Insert source]

– [Insert source]