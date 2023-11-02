Hollywood Braces for Tense Negotiations as Talks Resume

As negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers continue, Hollywood anticipates a suspenseful outcome. The discussions have reached a critical stage, with artificial intelligence (AI) emerging as a key point of contention. While Hollywood CEOs have been notably absent from the talks, the management side has been represented AMPTP president Carol Lombardini.

Observers report that progress is being made, albeit slowly. Despite the lingering issues, including concerns about the use of AI entertainment companies, a potential deal appeared within reach on Tuesday. Prominent actors believe that a tentative agreement may be forthcoming in the near future, although resolution of the remaining deal points may take a few more days.

Prior to Wednesday’s negotiations, SAG-AFTRA’s negotiating committee, alongside president Fran Drescher and national executive director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, participated in a packed “Unity Picket” event at Disney Studios in Burbank. Demonstrators chanted slogans such as “one day longer, one day stronger” while voicing their demands. The event drew support from members of other entertainment unions, including IATSE and the Teamsters, who joined together in solidarity.

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland emphasized the united front displayed various unions, highlighting the widespread belief that these companies must come to a fair agreement. Meanwhile, Fran Drescher addressed the media’s portrayal of her negotiating style, explaining that she can be true to herself while leading the negotiations effectively. Her choice to bring a heart-shaped plush toy called ‘love’ with her symbolized her ability to lead with both softness and strength.

As these intense negotiations unfold, Hollywood remains on edge, eagerly awaiting the outcome that will shape the future of the industry.

