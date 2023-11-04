New Hollywood Contract Negotiations Heat Up over the Weekend

After an intense week of negotiations, SAG-AFTRA and Hollywood studios are set to continue discussions throughout the weekend in hopes of reaching a new three-year contract deal. The ongoing 113-day actors’ strike has made history as the longest TV/theatrical strike for the union.

Both sides met on Friday, and according to sources, the meeting went well. The ball is now in SAG-AFTRA’s court as they review the latest offer from the studios. The union’s negotiating committee will be meeting on Saturday morning to prepare for further discussions with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) later in the day.

The topic of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been a central focus during the negotiations. SAG-AFTRA presented a new AI proposal to the studios on Wednesday, aiming to address potential loopholes that may impact their members’ work. The union also submitted a comprehensive proposal package covering various issues to the companies last Saturday.

While there have been hopeful signs of progress, both sides acknowledge that key issues still need to be resolved. SAG-AFTRA’s chief negotiator, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, expressed cautious optimism earlier this week, stating that they were slowly closing the gap on important matters. Multiple sources have indicated that a deal may be on the horizon.

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher, amidst the negotiations, emphasized the importance of finding balance. In an Instagram post, she shared a photo taken after a long day at the office and expressed hope that the proposal presented on Friday would pave the way for a successful resolution.

The talks are ongoing, and it remains to be seen if the weekend discussions will lead to a breakthrough. The SAG-AFTRA negotiating committee continues to work towards securing a favorable outcome for its members.

