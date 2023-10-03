Striking SAG-AFTRA Union and Hollywood Studios Resume Labor Talks

Negotiations between the striking SAG-AFTRA actors union and Hollywood studios have resumed after a hiatus since mid-July. The union, which represents approximately 160,000 actors, went on strike to fight for better working conditions and improved compensation, among other demands.

The labor talks began on Monday and are set to continue on Wednesday. Although no details of the discussions have been released, both sides have expressed their commitment to finding a resolution. The SAG-AFTRA leaders urged their members to continue supporting the strike participating in picket lines and solidarity events.

The talks were held at the SAG-AFTRA headquarters, but it remains unclear whether the key studio executives, often referred to as the “Gang of Four”—Donna Langley from NBCUniversal, David Zaslav from Warner Bros Discovery, Ted Sarandos from Netflix, and Bob Iger from Disney—attended the meeting. These executives were present during the negotiation sessions that led to a tentative contract deal with the Writers Guild of America union.

The strike began in mid-July, following the conclusion of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike, which started on May 2. Both strikes share common issues, including residual formulas for streamed content and protection against the usage of artificial intelligence.

The tentative deal reached the WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) includes minimum salary increases, improvements in health and pension contributions, and restrictions on the use of artificial intelligence in writing and rewriting literary material. The proposed contract also enhances pay for successful streaming programs and provides employment guarantees for writers working on TV series.

While some aspects of the WGA deal may serve as a template for negotiations with actors, key differences exist, such as the level of wage hikes being sought SAG-AFTRA.

The film and television industry has been significantly impacted the dual strikes, with actors and writers picketing daily in front of major Hollywood studios. Both unions hope to secure fair and equitable agreements that address their members’ concerns and improve their working conditions.

Sources:

– Source article (URL)