Breaking News: SAG-AFTRA Negotiations Remain at Standstill, But Optimism Persists

After several days of speculation about an imminent deal between SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP, negotiations hit a lull on Thursday. “Today was more of a waiting game,” revealed an insider. Despite extensive discussions on AI protections the previous day, the studios did not respond to the guild’s revised proposal or their “comprehensive counter.” Consequently, there were no formal talks between negotiators Duncan Crabtree-Ireland and Carol Lombardini.

While this lack of progress may be disheartening, sources on both sides remain optimistic and caution against overanalyzing the situation. According to a guild source, quick responses would indicate a lack of seriousness. “This is how it should work if we want to get to a good and fair deal,” the source emphasized.

The absence of any scheduled talks from either party raises questions about the future timeline. However, industry experts expect the AMPTP to respond “soon-ish,” which will determine the next steps in the negotiation process.

Furthermore, insiders suggest that both sides might have found “a comfortable place” regarding streaming financial revenue sharing for performers. Although details remain scarce, this potential breakthrough could be a positive sign for the industry.

On the picket lines, the strike continued at several major studios, including Netflix, Sony, Disney, Paramount, Warner Bros Discovery, and Amazon. The strike, which began in early May with the WGA and mid-July with SAG-AFTRA, has cost the California economy an estimated $6.5 billion, and 45,000 entertainment-sector jobs have been lost.

During an earnings call, Paramount Global’s CFO, Naveen Chopra, revealed that the strike has resulted in nearly $60 million of idle costs for the company. These expenses include retaining production capabilities while the strike persists. Additionally, CEO Bob Bakish admitted that the strike has impacted their film slate and scripted TV.

Although there is still uncertainty surrounding the negotiations, all parties involved are hopeful for a swift resolution. The progress made with the scribes and actors will set the foundation for upcoming talks with IATSE and the Teamsters next year.

