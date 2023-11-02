SAG-AFTRA and Hollywood Studios Making Progress Towards Ending Record-Breaking Strike

SAG-AFTRA and Hollywood’s major studios are making significant strides towards resolving the TV and film strike, which has become the longest in the union’s history. In a recent update to its members, SAG-AFTRA announced that they presented a counterproposal on artificial intelligence (AI) issues, a sticking point in the contract talks that led to the work stoppage on July 14. The union is now awaiting the full response from the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) on the comprehensive counterproposal they presented on October 28.

The negotiating committee of SAG-AFTRA met with AMPTP representatives for over three hours to discuss and review their revised proposal. While rumors of a potential deal being reached soon circulated, those close to the situation emphasized that a timetable is still uncertain. However, all signs point to a tentative agreement being reached within days rather than weeks.

Fran Drescher, the president of SAG-AFTRA, has emerged as a prominent figure in the rejuvenated American labor movement. Alongside Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA’s executive director and chief negotiator, Drescher has been instrumental in driving the negotiations forward.

After more than three months of sacrifice from the union’s members, the finish line seems to be within reach. However, SAG-AFTRA’s negotiating committee stressed the importance of members maintaining a presence on picket lines in Los Angeles and New York.

