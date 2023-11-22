Helicopter Lands at La Martiniere College Polo Ground; Safety Concerns Rise

A shocking incident unfolded at La Martiniere College Polo Ground during the 139th Junior School Sports Day event on Wednesday. A helicopter, identified as VT-UPL, landed amidst the event, causing chaos and panic among the approximately 2000 children and spectators present.

Video footage captured the alarming moment when the helicopter advanced towards the field where children were demonstrating dressage skills on horseback. As it descended, screens, poles, flags, canopies, and marquees were uprooted, stirring up dust and momentarily impairing the vision of a group of over 200 seven-year-olds eagerly awaiting their turn.

Eyewitness accounts and social media posts provided real-time documentation of the incident. A parent expressed deep concern, noting that the children were directly in the flight path of the helicopter. Fortunately, on-site staff intervened promptly to ensure the safety of the children and confront the pilot. Eventually, the helicopter departed in another direction.

When questioned, the pilot claimed to be unaware of the ongoing event, emphasizing that ensuring a safe landing was his primary concern. However, the incident has sparked outrage among parents, staff, and the college administration, who all expressed their concerns about the potential disaster that could have occurred.

Principal Carlyle McFarland revealed that similar incidents had previously occurred, with the college granting permission for a portion of the playing field to be used as a landing area as a courtesy to the chief minister. However, this courtesy has allegedly been misused, resulting in repeated violations. McFarland disclosed, “The college was never informed about landings or take-offs. Instead, the playing fields have been regularly damaged with temporary construction work on three helipads at a time, all of which have not been removed despite complaints.”

Complaints have been lodged with the Director General of Civil Aviation and the Directorate of Air Safety. Additionally, the Principal has informed the managing committee, which includes the senior judge of the Allahabad High Court Justice AR Masoodi, Divisional Commissioner Roshan Jaccob, DM Suryapal Gangwar, and GoC in C Central Command Major Gen Alok Kacker, seeking further guidance and direction.

Despite this disconcerting incident, Principal McFarland has assured that the 139th Sports Day events for the College will continue on Thursday. However, it has become evident that enhanced safety measures and stricter adherence to regulations need to be implemented to avoid such endangering circumstances in the future.

