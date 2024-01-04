Safeguarding in International Schools: Challenges and Strategies

In the realm of safeguarding in international schools, cultural differences play a crucial role in handling incidents effectively. Mark Leppard, headteacher of The British School Al Khubairat in the United Arab Emirates, emphasizes the importance of considering these cultural differences and implementing clear rules on social media use within schools.

While working in different countries, Leppard has noticed that safeguarding challenges faced designated safeguarding leads (DSLs) are often similar. However, it is essential for staff to acknowledge their responsibility for child welfare and maintaining a safe environment, regardless of their role in the school. Although contextual challenges may vary across countries, the primary focus on safeguarding remains the same.

To ensure a consistent approach to safeguarding, clear policies and procedures should be shared regularly, and safeguarding training should be conducted annually for all staff members. It is also important to facilitate discussions and idea-sharing among peers and other schools to stay updated on evolving safeguarding practices. Recruitment messages and checks, along with a well-maintained single central register, also contribute to a robust safeguarding system. Regular DSL meetings and a centrally accessible recording system are vital for effective monitoring of all safeguarding issues.

Regarding emerging safeguarding issues, Leppard stays informed regularly reading news articles and receiving advice from membership organizations. By proactively engaging in proactive measures as a school, a safer environment can be created.

The school ensures that staff training remains up to date offering level 1 safeguarding training annually, with signed confirmation of completion. Level 2 and level 3 training is provided for DSLs, and staff involved in interviews receive safer recruitment training. Additionally, staff members are encouraged to attend external safeguarding courses to enhance their knowledge and skills.

The mix of nationalities among students may present additional challenges, especially when cultural or language misunderstandings arise. Students must be consistently educated about what constitutes safeguarding concerns, as they can play a crucial role in keeping their peers safe.

Parental backgrounds and cultural contexts can also add complexity to discussing safeguarding issues. Leppard acknowledges that there may be instances when parents hesitate to seek support due to the fear of bringing shame upon their families. These challenges echo the diverse make-up of many schools in the UK.

When incidents occur, The British School Al Khubairat ensures that safeguarding disclosures are recorded confidentially. The DSL team regularly reviews reports and meets with the school governor assigned as a safeguarding governor. The school governor receives appropriate training and collaborates with the DSL team to address any concerns. The single central register is reviewed on a termly basis for comprehensive oversight.

To stay updated on safeguarding knowledge, Leppard engages in regular reading and subscribes to articles from organizations like the NSPCC. As a member of the HMC Safeguarding and Wellbeing Committee, he actively participates in ongoing training. Safeguarding in schools demands continual learning and development, as the safety and well-being of children should always be a top priority.