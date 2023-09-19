Sadiq Khan Raises Concerns About Anti-Ulez Online Manipulation Campaign

Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, is set to raise concerns about an online manipulation campaign targeting the ultra-low emission zone (Ulez). He will claim that hundreds of thousands of dollars were spent on a Twitter campaign aimed at undermining support for the Ulez. Khan believes that disinformation and manipulation campaigns are spreading rapidly, but it is often unclear who is behind them. He will call on social media companies to meet their responsibilities and take action to combat attempts to distort truth.

The evidence of the anti-Ulez online manipulation campaign was uncovered researchers from Valent, who found that 48% of the Twitter accounts mentioning Ulez were created after November 2022. These accounts exhibited signs of inauthenticity and had a high proportion of fake followers. The aim of the campaign was to spread anti-Ulez content to users’ timelines. Valent estimates that the campaign cost at least £168,000.

Khan believes that the anti-Ulez misinformation assault was a precursor to a larger attack on future climate and environmental policies. He fears that this manipulation technique could be applied in the future and calls for action to prevent its use. Khan’s concerns reflect wider global concerns about election interference and the spread of disinformation on social media.

In related news, the Guardian previously reported that Israeli contractors are selling a software package called Advanced Impact Media Solutions (Aims), which can control large numbers of fake social media profiles and be used to spread disinformation at scale and speed.

Labour’s John Healey, the shadow defence secretary, also raises concerns about election interference and calls for the creation of a US-UK Democratic Resilience Centre to address these challenges.

Sources:

– [Source 1] – Sadiq Khan to warn of anti-Ulez online manipulation campaign – The Guardian

– [Source 2] – Israel’s online propaganda wars – The Guardian+