Warning for Shoppers: Beware of Gift Card Scams this Holiday Season

Summary: The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is warning shoppers about the potential for gift card scams during the holiday season, following the arrest of a suspect involved in a massive gift card scam. Undercover officers discovered the scam during “Operation Bad Elf” at Target stores in Sacramento. The suspect was observed manipulating gift cards on the rack, and upon investigation, more than 200 cards with over 5,000 Target and Apple gift cards were found in his possession. The scam involves replacing the barcode on gift cards, allowing scammers to receive funds loaded onto the manipulated card when a customer purchases it. To avoid falling victim to such scams, consumers are advised to thoroughly examine gift cards for any signs of tampering or damage before purchasing.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is urging retailers to take precautions to prevent these scams. Detective Andy Cater suggests retailers either secure gift cards behind shelves, control access to them, or remove them from the shelves entirely. Additionally, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Sacramento recommends carefully inspecting gift cards before buying, especially checking for any tears on the packaging. If any signs of tampering are noticed, it is advised to discard the card and find another.

While gift cards are convenient and popular gifts, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office suggests that shoppers consider alternative gift options to reduce the risk of falling victim to these scams. By being vigilant and cautious when purchasing gift cards, consumers can protect themselves from potential financial losses and thwart the efforts of scammers.

It is important to remain aware of potential scams during the holiday season, as criminals often take advantage of the increased shopping activity. By staying informed and taking necessary precautions, shoppers can enjoy a safe and secure holiday shopping experience.