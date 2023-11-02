New Statue of Sachin Tendulkar Sparks Comparisons to Steve Smith

Published Date – 08:27 PM, Thu – 2 November 23

Hyderabad: The Maharashtra Cricket Association made headlines yesterday with the unveiling of a stunning bronze statue of renowned cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. The statue, which captures Tendulkar in his iconic lofted drive pose, is situated at Mumbai’s prestigious Wankhede Stadium. However, what was meant to be a celebration of Tendulkar’s illustrious career has turned into a social media frenzy, as fans have begun drawing comparisons between the statue and another cricketing legend, Steve Smith.

Pictures of the statue have flooded various social media platforms, with enthusiasts highlighting the resemblance to the Australian batsman. While some are poking fun at the uncanny similarity, loyal fans of Tendulkar have voiced their dissent, expressing their disappointment over the statue’s supposed likeness to Smith.

Amidst the online discussions and debates, it is important to remember that statues are a form of art, subject to interpretation. Different individuals may perceive the resemblance differently, and it is ultimately up to each person’s perspective.

Regardless of these comparisons, the unveiling of the Sachin Tendulkar statue is a remarkable tribute to one of the greatest cricketers of all time. Tendulkar’s achievements and contributions to the sport are unparalleled, and fans will continue to cherish his legacy for years to come.

FAQ:

Q: Who unveiled the statue of Sachin Tendulkar?

A: The Maharashtra Cricket Association unveiled the statue.

Q: Where is the statue located?

A: The statue is situated at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Q: What pose does the statue capture Tendulkar in?

A: The statue captures Tendulkar in his iconic lofted drive pose.

Q: Who are fans comparing the statue to?

A: Fans have been comparing the statue to Australian batsman Steve Smith.

Q: How have fans reacted to the statue?

A: Fans have had mixed reactions, with some poking fun at the resemblance and others expressing their disappointment over it.