The Fight Against Antisemitism on TikTok

A group of Jewish celebrities and TikTok producers recently held a private video chat with executives and employees of the popular video social media platform. The purpose of the meeting was to condemn and address the issue of antisemitism on TikTok. The outbreak of Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza has led to a spike in antisemitic incidents, and the Jewish community wanted to take a stand against this hatred.

The meeting, which lasted for 90 minutes, saw more than 30 people in attendance. Jewish celebrities such as Sacha Baron Cohen, Debra Messing, and Amy Schumer, along with TikTok developer Miriam Ezagui, shared their concerns about the rise of antisemitism on the platform. TikTok’s Chief of Operations, Adam Presser, and Global Head of User Operations, Seth Melnick, both Jewish themselves, were present as well.

During the meeting, Cohen expressed his alarm at the situation, stating that TikTok is creating “the biggest antisemitic movement since the Nazis.” While Cohen is not an active TikTok user, he urged the platform to take action and “flip a switch” to counter antisemitism.

Reports have emerged of disturbing comments being left under videos posted Jewish users, such as “Hitler was right” or “I hope you end up like Anne Frank.” This kind of vitriol has prompted concerns about the safety of Jewish content creators and the broader Jewish community on TikTok.

In response to these concerns, the group of Jewish celebrities and influencers signed an open letter calling for TikTok to improve its safety measures, censor content fairly, prioritize verified and impartial content during times of crisis, and respond to physical threats. TikTok’s management organized the meeting in order to listen to the experiences and feedback of creators.

In a statement, TikTok acknowledged the challenges faced its community and expressed its commitment to remaining a place for community, discovery, and authentic sharing. The platform has also taken steps to ban videos promoting antisemitism and has committed to addressing the issue.

This meeting marks an important step in the fight against antisemitism on TikTok. By bringing together influential voices and encouraging open dialogue, the platform can work towards creating a safer and more inclusive environment for all users.

