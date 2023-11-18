Jewish Celebrities and TikTok Creators Address Antisemitism on Social Media

Celebrities and TikTok creators recently engaged in a private call to confront the rising issue of antisemitism on the popular social media platform. The meeting, led TikTok executives Adam Presser and Seth Melnick, aimed to understand the experiences of creators on the app and explore ways to improve the situation.

Prominent figures such as Sacha Baron Cohen, Debra Messing, and Amy Schumer participated in the call. They expressed their concerns about the rampant misinformation and hate speech targeting the Jewish community on TikTok. Describing the severity of the problem, Cohen stated, “What is happening at TikTok is it is creating the biggest antisemitic movement since the Nazis.”

Presser, who is Jewish along with Melnick, acknowledged the need for social media companies to take more initiative in combating antisemitism. While he emphasized that there is no “magic button,” he affirmed the truth in Cohen’s comments.

One of the crucial issues raised during the call was the platform’s approach to moderating the slogan “from the river to the sea,” which has been deemed antisemitic the Anti-Defamation League. Messing called on TikTok to address this problematic content and reconsider its policy. She argued that it is more responsible to prohibit such content than to allow it to circulate under the guise of different interpretations.

In response to these concerns, TikTok claimed that they do not allow content with the phrase “from the river to the sea” when it threatens violence and spreads hate. However, social media platforms in general are grappling with the challenge of keeping up with the spread of misinformation, antisemitic rhetoric, and Islamophobic hate speech. In fact, TikTok, along with other major platforms like X, Meta, and YouTube, has received warnings from the European Commission regarding potential violations of the EU’s Digital Services Act.

The meeting between TikTok executives and Jewish celebrities and creators marks a step toward addressing antisemitism on social media platforms. It highlights the urgent need to take action and implement strategies to ensure a safer and more inclusive digital environment for all users.

