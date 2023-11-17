Jewish Celebrities Address Antisemitism on TikTok, Call for Improved Safety Measures

A group of Jewish celebrities and prominent TikTok creators gathered for a private video call with TikTok executives and employees to address the issue of antisemitism on the platform. The meeting, which lasted for approximately 90 minutes, included more than 30 participants and was prompted the reported increase in antisemitic incidents following the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The notable figures in attendance included actors Sacha Baron Cohen, Debra Messing, and Amy Schumer, as well as TikTok creator Miriam Ezagui. This diverse group of individuals has been vocal in their condemnation of antisemitism in the past. TikTok representatives Adam Presser and Seth Melnick, both of whom are Jewish, led the discussion on behalf of the company.

During the call, Cohen expressed his concern about the rising antisemitism on TikTok and compared it to “the biggest antisemitic movement since the Nazis.” He highlighted the seriousness of the issue and urged TikTok to take decisive action. Examples of disturbing comments left on videos posted Jewish users, such as “Hitler was right” and references to Anne Frank, were cited as evidence of the problem.

Messing also echoed these sentiments, emphasizing TikTok’s role as a platform for the dissemination of hate speech directed towards Jews. She acknowledged the complexity of the situation but called on TikTok to acknowledge its responsibility and implement stronger measures to combat antisemitism.

This virtual gathering was organized TikTok executives following an open letter signed Schumer, Messing, Ezagui, and other Jewish celebrities and influencers. The letter addressed TikTok’s lack of safety features for the Jewish community and urged the platform to ensure the safety of its users. It called for enhanced safety tools, fair content moderation, prioritization of verified and objective content during crises, and responsiveness to physical threats.

Presser and Melnick expressed their willingness to listen to creators on TikTok and improve the platform. While acknowledging the validity of Cohen’s concerns, Presser cautioned that there is no quick solution to address all the issues raised in the meeting.

In response, TikTok stated that it is committed to creating a safe and inclusive environment for its users. The company has been engaging with creators, civil society organizations, human rights experts, and stakeholders to gather experiences and feedback to ensure TikTok remains a platform for community, discovery, and authentic sharing.

