TikTok Under Scrutiny for Antisemitic Content: Addressing Concerns about Safety and Moderation

The rise of antisemitic content and misinformation on social media platforms has raised concerns among various communities, including Jewish celebrities and influencers. TikTok, a popular video-sharing app, recently faced criticism for its handling of such content following the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israeli civilians. In response, a group of Jewish celebrities and influencers participated in a meeting with TikTok executives to express their concerns.

During the meeting, which involved more than 30 individuals, including Sacha Baron Cohen, Amy Schumer, and Debra Messing, discussions ranged from the need for stricter moderation to questions about why certain phrases associated with antisemitism were not blocked. While the meeting maintained a generally respectful tone, there were heated moments that highlighted the severity of the issue.

TikTok’s head of operations, Adam Presser, acknowledged the app’s shortcomings during the call and expressed a commitment to improvement. The participants stressed the importance of creating a safe platform that protects Jewish content creators and the broader Jewish TikTok community. Their concerns centered on the dissemination of antisemitic content and the potential threat it poses both digitally and physically.

TikTok, owned Chinese internet conglomerate ByteDance, has acknowledged the need for improvement but has not provided an official comment on the meeting. However, the company has taken steps to address similar concerns in the past, such as promptly blocking the hashtag associated with Osama bin Laden’s 2002 “Letter to America” and removing offending content.

In a recent blog post, TikTok emphasized its dedication to combating misinformation during the Israel-Hamas conflict. The platform stated that the number of videos associated with a particular hashtag does not provide sufficient context and clarified that content recommendations are based on user engagement rather than promoting one side of an issue over another. TikTok also highlighted its efforts to remove fake accounts and engagement.

While TikTok claims to have made progress in combating hate speech and removing antisemitic content, the company acknowledges that there is more work to be done. Maintaining an open and honest dialogue with its community, civil society organizations, and nonprofits is crucial to ensuring that TikTok remains a welcoming space for authentic self-expression.

