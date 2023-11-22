Private Zoom Call Highlights Concerns of Antisemitism on TikTok

Jewish celebrities including Sacha Baron Cohen, Debra Messing, and Amy Schumer recently participated in a private Zoom call with TikTok executives to discuss the growing concerns of rising antisemitism on the platform. During the call, Cohen passionately expressed his worries, stating that TikTok is creating the largest antisemitic movement since the Nazis. He highlighted violent imagery, misinformation, and hateful comments that often go unchecked moderators as causes for alarm (source: New York Times).

The call was organized TikTok’s head of operations, Adam Presser, and global head of user operations, Seth Melnick, in response to a critical open letter from TikTok creators, who accused the company of inaction. Presser acknowledged the need for improvement in ensuring user safety and described the call as an opportunity to receive feedback and understand what is not working effectively.

TikTok previously claimed to have removed over 925,000 videos violating their policies on violence, hate speech, misinformation, and terrorism in conflict regions. However, Presser admitted that there is no “magic button” to fix these concerns and that more work needs to be done.

While TikTok has faced previous criticism for harboring antisemitic content, the recent open letter and meeting were intensified reactions to the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7th and the subsequent Israeli bombardment of Gaza. These events prompted discussions about the alleged promotion of pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel content the TikTok algorithm.

The meeting signifies a pivotal moment in the conversation around the role of social media platforms in spreading antisemitic, anti-Arab, and anti-Muslim rhetoric. There is a growing urgency, particularly among US politicians on the right, to ban TikTok due to these accusations. However, the company refutes claims of biased content promotion.

It is worth noting that other celebrities, such as Sarah Silverman and Dave Chappelle, have also voiced their opinions on the Israeli-Hamas conflict. Silverman expressed support for Israel’s decision, while Chappelle condemned the killing of innocent women and children Israel.

