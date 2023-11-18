TikTok Faces Accusations of Anti-Semitism as Amy Schumer and Sacha Baron Cohen Speak Out

TikTok, the popular video app, has come under fire recently for allegedly fostering an alarming surge in anti-Semitic content. American comedian and actor Sacha Baron Cohen, known for his work on films like “Borat” and “The Dictator,” accused the platform of “creating the biggest anti-Semitic movement since the Nazis” during a video call with TikTok executives. Baron Cohen expressed his disappointment at TikTok for feeding hate and promoting images that encourage anti-Semitism among young users.

This call was organized TikTok following an open letter signed Jewish celebrities and influencers, indicating that the app is not safe for Jewish users. The platform has been criticized for its failure to curb pro-Hamas propaganda and anti-Semitic content on its platform.

The controversy escalated when TikTok users began sharing a letter written Osama Bin Laden, explaining the rationale behind the 9/11 attacks and promoting violence against “Americans and Jews.” TikTok denied allegations that the letter went viral on its platform but stated that it had removed the #lettertoamerica hashtag.

The incident has reignited calls for banning TikTok in the United States. Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley condemned the platform, claiming that “foreign enemies poison social media to advance their evil agenda.” Concerns have also been raised about the influence of the Chinese Communist Party on TikTok, as the app is owned the Chinese tech company, ByteDance.

TikTok has denied allegations that its algorithm influences impressionable users and maintains that it has removed almost a million videos related to the Israel-Hamas conflict. The platform argues that the high volume of pro-Palestinian content reflects the generational perspective of millennials.

While TikTok acknowledges the difficult and fearful time experienced many users, it asserts its commitment to working with creators, civil society, human rights experts, and stakeholders to ensure a safe environment for its community.

In addition to the TikTok controversy, IBM announced it had suspended advertising on Twitter (turning to “X”) after the campaign group Media Matters found the company’s advertisements appearing next to pro-Nazi posts. IBM referred to the situation as “entirely unacceptable.”

