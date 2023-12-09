The Urgent Need for Stricter Online Safety Measures

Online safety for children is a pressing issue that social media platforms need to address more effectively. The protection of children’s mental and physical well-being should be prioritized over profits and data collection. Recent investigations have revealed alarming practices on platforms like Instagram, where algorithms seem to be encouraging predatory behavior and connecting networks of pedophiles.

A Wall Street Journal investigation found that Instagram Reels leads users down a dangerous path. When users show initial interest in preteen gymnasts or cheerleaders, the algorithm exposes them to risqué children’s content mixed with adult sexual content. This is not just a harmless coincidence; it creates an environment where dangerous predators can thrive.

It’s disheartening to see that countries like the U.K., EU, and Australia have all passed online harms legislation, while Canada has failed to do so despite repeated promises. The Canadian government’s inaction puts children at risk. The lack of governance in Canada has resulted in privacy violations, harassment, extortion, and cyberbullying against Canadian children on a daily basis.

It is crucial for Canada to prioritize the implementation of stricter online harms legislation. The federal Liberals’ delay and incompetence in regulating the internet are alarming. While the complexities of legislating the internet are understandable, protecting children and ensuring their safety should be a priority.

Tragic incidents like the suicide of a 12-year-old boy in British Columbia highlight the urgent need for action. Sextortion cases are on the rise, and the existing anti cyber-bullying laws are insufficient to address the current challenges. Canada must catch up with other nations and take immediate steps to protect its children online.

The time for excuses is over. Stricter online safety measures and effective regulations are essential to prevent further harm to vulnerable children. The Canadian government must prioritize the well-being of its youngest citizens and act swiftly before more children suffer the consequences of online dangers.