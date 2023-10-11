Sabio Launches SabioTV to Amplify Diverse Content Creators and Connect Brands to Underrepresented Audiences

Sabio Holdings Inc. has introduced SabioTV, a creator-first content streaming platform aimed at promoting diverse voices and increasing representation in the streaming industry. Leveraging Sabio’s CTV/OTT technology stack, SabioTV allows content creators to benefit from the creator economy providing advanced insights and access to top brands in various verticals. Brands can also take advantage of unique advertising opportunities, advanced analytics, and exclusive inventory on the platform.

Unlike traditional streaming television, SabioTV showcases unique, original, and engaging content from underrepresented creators. The platform not only allows viewers to connect with their favorite creators but also enables them to discover new talent that may be difficult to find on social media platforms. SabioTV provides a user-friendly experience curating content based on individual viewer preferences.

Content creator Ami Desai expressed excitement about the industry shift that SabioTV represents, emphasizing the platform’s focus on reaching audiences through creativity and inclusivity. SabioTV is now available on the Google Play store.

Sabio Holdings Inc. is a rapidly growing CTV/OTT technology and service provider in the ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) and FAST channel space. Its cloud-based technologies offer publishers distribution, monetization, and analytics, while providing ROI validation for brands and agencies.

