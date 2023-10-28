WhatsApp Introduces Screen Sharing during Video Calls

WhatsApp continues to enhance its application with a range of new features, and one of the latest additions is the ability to share your screen during a video call. Mark Zuckerberg himself announced this exciting development on Facebook, showcasing a photo of him sharing his mobile screen during a video call. The feature allows users to seamlessly share their screen, making it easier than ever to share photos, documents, videos, and more while on a call.

To initiate screen sharing, simply tap the “share” button, which is shaped like an arrow and located at the bottom of the screen. Grant the application permission to begin recording, and you’ll be able to share anything you desire with the other call participants. It’s a straightforward and intuitive process, much like the other recent updates WhatsApp has rolled out.

During screen sharing, the camera that focuses on your face or the surrounding environment will automatically disappear. Instead, a black screen will appear, indicating that you are sharing your screen. This screen will remain until you end the call. To stop sharing your screen, simply click the “stop sharing” message.

While this new feature is undoubtedly exciting, it’s important to note that some older mobile devices may no longer be compatible with the latest WhatsApp updates. As technology advances, certain devices may become obsolete and experience difficulties in running newer versions of apps. It’s always advisable to check the compatibility of your device before updating or installing any new features.

In conclusion, WhatsApp’s screen sharing during video calls feature opens up a world of possibilities for users to collaborate, share content, and interact more effectively. As WhatsApp continues to innovate, it’s clear that the app’s capabilities are expanding to meet the needs of its diverse user base.

### FAQ

Q: How do I share my screen during a WhatsApp video call?

A: Simply tap the “share” button shaped like an arrow at the bottom of the screen, grant permission to begin recording, and you can share photos, documents, videos, and more.

Q: What happens to the camera view when I share my screen?

A: The camera view will automatically disappear, and a black screen will indicate that you’re sharing your screen. The camera view will reappear once you end the call.

Q: Can all mobile devices use WhatsApp’s screen sharing feature?

A: Older mobile devices may not be compatible with the latest WhatsApp updates, so it’s important to check your device’s compatibility before attempting to use this feature.