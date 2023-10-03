Actor Saba Azad Opens Up About Paparazzi Culture and Social Media Hate

In a recent interview with India Today, actor Saba Azad, known for her role in the web show Who’s Your Gynac, spoke about her experience with the “scary” paparazzi culture and the hate she has received on social media due to her personal life.

Saba, who considers herself a very private person, mentioned that she rarely steps out and prefers the comfort of her home. Initially, the constant presence of paparazzi was daunting for her, making her feel exposed in a way she had never felt before. However, Saba also understands the role of the paparazzi and acknowledges that they are just doing their job.

Although Saba may not personally relate to the intrigue people have towards the lives of others, she acknowledges that there is a market for it and that the paparazzi are fulfilling that demand. Despite the challenges she faces, Saba remains focused on her own work and existence. She continues to do what she loves, irrespective of the attention she receives.

Furthermore, Saba addressed the issue of hate on social media. She explained how it can be disheartening to face criticism and negativity based on her personal choices and relationships. However, Saba remains resilient and does not let it affect her significantly.

Saba Azad’s candid interview sheds light on the harsh realities of being a public figure in today’s society. While dealing with the paparazzi and social media hate may be challenging, Saba’s determination to stay true to herself and focus on her own work is truly commendable.

