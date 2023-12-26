Cricketer Tabraiz Shamsi Calls for End to Social Media Abuse

Tabraiz Shamsi, the South African spinner, has taken a stand against social media trolls, calling on fellow cricketers and sports stars to speak out against the abuse they face. Shamsi recently revealed that he and his wife were subjected to vile comments on social media after he celebrated taking a wicket during a T20I series between India and South Africa.

Shamsi emphasized that remaining silent about the abuse only enables trolls to continue targeting athletes. He expressed his disappointment about dragging someone’s family into the abuse, stating that it is unacceptable to make personal comments about their lives based on their on-field performances.

During the India-South Africa match, Shamsi’s unique ‘shoe-call’ celebration gained attention from the cricket fraternity. Despite receiving negative reactions and facing severe abuse, Shamsi continued the celebration due to the requests from his young fans. However, the spinner expressed his disapproval of the abusive comments extended towards him and his wife, highlighting that such behavior crosses a line.

Shamsi believes that more players should speak up against social media abuse to send a clear message that it is not acceptable. He emphasized the importance of treating each other with respect and not resorting to animalistic behavior in online interactions.

The cricketer’s celebration, involving removing his shoe and mimicking a phone call with it, has become a signature move associated with his wicket-taking moments across various T20 leagues worldwide. Shamsi was named the Player of the Match for his exceptional performance in the rain-affected 2nd T20I, where he finished with figures of 18 for 1 in four overs.

As India and South Africa prepare for their upcoming Test series, Shamsi’s call for an end to social media abuse serves as a reminder of the need for sportsmanship and respect both on and off the field. It is a plea for athletes to unite in condemning such behavior and to use their platforms to advocate for positive change in online interactions.