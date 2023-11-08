S.W.A.T. Expands Its Reach through AMC Networks Deal

In a surprising move, the popular crime procedural series, “S.W.A.T.”, has found a new cable home on AMC Networks’ WE tv. The licensing agreement with Sony Pictures Television means that the first six seasons of the show will now be available on the cable network, bringing the action-packed drama to a wider audience.

Though “S.W.A.T.” already airs on CBS, syndication, and streaming platforms like Netflix and Hulu, the addition of WE tv expands its reach even further. The show has amassed a devoted fan base, with an average of 6.76 million viewers per episode, representing a 6% increase from the previous season, according to Nielsen data.

The series follows former Marine and S.W.A.T. sergeant, Daniel ‘Hondo’ Harrelson, played Shemar Moore, as he navigates the challenging and complex world of law enforcement in Los Angeles. Balancing his loyalty to his hometown and his commitment to his fellow officers, Hondo strives to bridge the divide between his two worlds.

The deal with WE tv reflects the enduring popularity of “S.W.A.T.” and the demand for its thrilling storytelling. Monica Veiga, Sony Pictures Television’s senior vice president of US Distribution, expressed excitement about partnering with AMC Networks to bring the fan-favorite series to their viewers.

As fans eagerly await the seventh and final season of “S.W.A.T.”, it’s worth noting that CBS reversed its decision to cancel the show following outcry from fans and star Shemar Moore. Production on the new season, like many other TV productions, remains on hold due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

With its intense action, compelling characters, and timely themes, “S.W.A.T.” continues to captivate audiences and grow its viewership across multiple platforms. The partnership with WE tv ensures that even more viewers will have the opportunity to experience the adrenaline-pumping excitement of this beloved series.

FAQs

1. Where can I watch “S.W.A.T.”?

Currently, “S.W.A.T.” is available to watch on CBS, as well as through syndication and streaming platforms like Netflix and Hulu. The recent licensing deal with WE tv means that the first six seasons will also be aired on that cable network.

2. How popular is “S.W.A.T.”?

According to Nielsen data, “S.W.A.T.” has averaged 6.76 million viewers per episode, with a 6% increase from the previous season. The show has also appeared on both Netflix’s Top 10 list and Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10 list for several weeks.

3. Is there going to be a final season of “S.W.A.T.”?

Yes, there will be a seventh and final season of “S.W.A.T.” CBS initially planned to end the series after the sixth season finale, but due to fan outcry and star Shemar Moore’s support, the network decided to continue the show for one more season. However, production on Season 7 is currently on hold due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.