WE tv Acquires Cable Rights for Action Drama S.W.A.T.

AMC Networks’ WE tv has secured the non-exclusive cable rights for all seven seasons of the popular action drama series, S.W.A.T., produced Sony Pictures Television. The show, starring Shemar Moore as the lead character, will be making its cable debut on November 12th on WE tv.

S.W.A.T., inspired both the television series and the feature film, tells the story of Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, a former Marine and a locally born and raised S.W.A.T. sergeant. As the leader of a specialized tactical unit in Los Angeles, Hondo finds himself torn between his loyalty to his roots and his allegiance to his fellow officers.

The series, which recently received a renewal for a seventh and final season CBS, has gained significant popularity among viewers. Currently, all six seasons of S.W.A.T. are available for streaming on Netflix under a non-exclusive deal made with Sony TV. Additionally, the first three seasons can be watched on Hulu.

Apart from streaming platforms, S.W.A.T. is also available for viewers on Paramount+ during the season and has been sold for broadcast syndication, further expanding its reach to a wider audience.

S.W.A.T. was developed Aaron Rahsaan Thomas and Shawn Ryan, who have successfully created a gripping and action-packed storyline that has captivated audiences from the beginning.

