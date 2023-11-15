New Seasons of S.W.A.T. to Debut on WeTV

Shemar Moore, the talented actor known for his role as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson on the long-running TV show S.W.A.T., recently shared some exciting news with fans. In a video montage on social media, he announced that WeTV will now be broadcasting the procedural drama on Sundays, making it even more accessible to viewers. Additionally, Moore revealed that fans won’t have to wait long to catch the show on its new network.

While fans were thrilled about the expanded availability of S.W.A.T., many couldn’t help but wonder about the show’s future. Questions about the possibility of a seventh season on a different network started pouring in, with fans expressing their disappointment at the potential cancellation. However, it seems there is good news on the horizon.

Earlier this year, S.W.A.T. faced uncertainty when CBS initially canceled the show after its sixth season. Amidst fan outcry and Shemar Moore’s response to the sudden decision, the network eventually renewed the show for a final set of episodes. However, due to the Writer’s Guild of America (WGA) and SAG-AFTRA strikes against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the show went on pause.

Fortunately, both unions have now reached agreements with the studios, allowing S.W.A.T. to resume production and bring season 7 to the screens. In an Instagram post, the show announced that the premiere is set for February 16, 2024. Fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief and look forward to more action-packed moments with their favorite characters.

With the upcoming debut of season 7 and the show’s new home on WeTV, audiences can expect high-stakes drama, thrilling storylines, and the charismatic presence of Shemar Moore as the lead. Stay tuned for the SWAT team’s return as they continue to protect and serve the city.

FAQ

1. When will season 7 of S.W.A.T. premiere?

Season 7 of S.W.A.T. is scheduled to premiere on February 16, 2024.

2. Will S.W.A.T. be airing on a different network?

Yes, S.W.A.T. will now be broadcast on WeTV, expanding its availability to viewers.

3. Was S.W.A.T. initially canceled?

Yes, CBS initially canceled S.W.A.T. after its sixth season, but later renewed it for a final set of episodes.

4. Why was there a pause in production?

Production of S.W.A.T. was put on hold due to the Writer’s Guild of America (WGA) and SAG-AFTRA strikes against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

5. Will Shemar Moore continue to be part of the show?

Yes, Shemar Moore will continue to play the lead role of Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson in season 7 of S.W.A.T.