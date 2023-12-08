South Carolina Treasurer Removes Disney from Approved Investments List

South Carolina Treasurer Curtis Loftis has made the decision to remove The Walt Disney Company from the state’s approved investment list due to concerns about the company’s “political agenda.” This move comes as part of a growing trend of large companies pulling advertising from X due to concerns over hate speech and antisemitism. The state currently holds $105 million in Disney debt, which will mature as scheduled but will not be replaced.

Loftis stated that Disney has “abandoned its fiduciary responsibilities” aligning itself with “far-left activists” in boycotting certain corporations. He believes that these boycotts are designed to silence legitimate debate and go against the core principle of freedom of speech.

While Disney is a renowned and influential company, Loftis argues that it should not engage in practices aimed at silencing those with less power and resources. He emphasizes that corporations, regardless of their size, should not use their influence to stifle open dialogue and debate.

This move South Carolina’s treasurer reflects a wider concern about the intersection of politics and business. As companies increasingly take public stands on social and political issues, there is a growing debate about the appropriate role of corporations in these discussions. Critics argue that corporations should focus solely on their fiduciary responsibilities to their investors and customers, while others believe that businesses have a social responsibility to advocate for what they see as just causes.

As the interactions between politics and business continue to evolve, it will be interesting to see how other states and investors respond to similar concerns about the “political agendas” of companies and the implications for their investment decisions.