LinkedIn to introduce artificial intelligence in recruitment processes

LinkedIn announced on Tuesday that they will be incorporating elements of artificial intelligence (AI) into their main operations. This move aims to assist recruiters in finding potential candidates more efficiently. Previously, the process of reviewing job offers involved manual searches and the completion of specific filters. However, with the introduction of AI, recruiters will only need to enter prompts such as “I am looking for a pharmacist with 10 years of experience and a strong command of the English language,” and the AI will provide tailored recommendations based on this information.

In addition to this, if the prompt is too vague or imprecise, the AI will pose clarifying questions to the recruiter, such as the area from which the candidate should be sourced or their specific skills.

According to Ryan Roslansky, CEO of LinkedIn, the job market is going through significant transformations, which can make the search for candidates more challenging. He believes that AI will allow recruiters to focus on the necessary skills required for a specific job, rather than solely relying on education or titles. Roslansky also highlights that AI can help avoid overlooking potential candidates who might have been disregarded in traditional recruitment processes.

With nearly a billion users worldwide, LinkedIn is one of the most popular professional networking platforms globally. While most users utilize the free version of the platform, recruiters and headhunters typically pay for additional services. As of now, there is no information regarding whether the new AI features will have an additional cost.

This announcement reflects the ongoing discussions and debates about the changes in the job market, particularly regarding the influence of AI. It is expected that AI will continue to play an increasingly important role in recruitment processes, aiding in the search for suitable candidates amidst evolving professional landscapes.

