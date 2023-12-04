Arnold’s Light-hearted Revenge: Exposing Harry Jowsey’s Instagram Photos

Rylee Arnold, the talented 18-year-old pro from Dancing With the Stars, recently turned the tables on her co-star, Harry Jowsey, in a playful and hilarious manner. Taking to TikTok on Saturday, December 2, Arnold delighted her followers exposing some old photos from Jowsey’s Instagram account.

With a mischievous grin, Arnold showcased some of Jowsey’s past selfies, providing a running commentary that had her laughing and viewers in stitches. From a shoulder-length hairdo in 2016 to his dramatic gaze in a 2018 shot, she playfully teased Jowsey’s aesthetics and even referred to him as a “jungle boy.”

Arnold’s good-natured retaliation didn’t stop there. She also poked fun at Jowsey’s selfies from 2014 but couldn’t help but call him “gorgeous” in those shots. Captioning her TikTok post, Arnold expressed her enjoyment, stating, “This was so much fun, it was about time I got @Harry Jowsey back!”

Of course, Jowsey couldn’t stay quiet after watching the video. He promptly commented, humorously addressing his fellow Dancing With the Stars partner simply stating her name, “RYLEE.” Good-natured banter between the two continued, with Arnold replying with laughing emojis.

While the prank war between Jowsey and Arnold has clearly entertained their fans, it’s important to note that their camaraderie extends beyond the show. Following their elimination from Dancing With the Stars on November 21, Jowsey presented Arnold with a Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet worth $14,600, showing his appreciation for their time together. They also spent Thanksgiving together with Arnold’s family.

With rumors of a potential romance between them swirling, both Jowsey and Arnold have spoken highly of each other. Jowsey described Arnold as someone who lifts him up when he’s feeling down and called her everything he could ever dream of. Arnold, in turn, praised Jowsey as the sweetest person one could ever meet, highlighting how enjoyable it is to be around him.

As the dance competition comes to a close on Tuesday, December 5, Jowsey revealed that he will be dancing with Arnold during the finale and on the upcoming tour. Fans can continue to enjoy their chemistry on and off the dance floor, even if their relationship remains unconfirmed.

