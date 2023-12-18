California High School Produces Another Rising Star Quarterback

Summary: Folsom High School in California has a rich history of producing top-tier quarterbacks, and it seems they have found another gem in sophomore Ryder Lyons. With his older brother being a standout tight end at USC, Ryder has learned from the best and is poised to be a highly sought-after recruit in 2026. He recently led Folsom to a NorCal title and has garnered the attention of college coaches, including USC’s head coach Lincoln Riley.

Ryder Lyons: Following in the Footsteps of Folsom Greats

Folsom High School has long been known for its exceptional quarterbacks, and Ryder Lyons looks set to continue that tradition. The sophomore standout is already drawing attention from college coaches and is widely expected to be a top recruit in 2026. With his older brother, Walker Lyons, excelling as a tight end at USC, Ryder has been fortunate to learn from one of the best.

“I’ve learned so much from my brother and the success he’s had,” Ryder stated. “I don’t feel the need to start from scratch because I’ve seen it all before.”

Under the guidance of Folsom Bulldogs head coach Paul Doherty, Ryder has blossomed and played a crucial role in Folsom’s recent NorCal title victory against Pittsburg. His exceptional performance caught the eye of USC head coach Lincoln Riley, who was in attendance, further solidifying his status as a top recruit.

Doherty emphasized that Ryder’s success is a boost for the entire team. “When you have a player like Ryder, it elevates everyone around him,” the coach said. “His talent and dedication inspire the team, and his potential as a top recruit attracts attention to our program.”

Folsom High School has a storied history of producing great quarterbacks, including the likes of Jake Browning, who currently serves as the backup to Joe Burrow for the Cincinnati Bengals. Browning recently made headlines when he stepped in for an injured Burrow and led the team to victory on Monday Night Football, earning him the AFC Offensive Player of the Week award.

As Ryder continues to develop and showcase his skills, the Folsom community eagerly anticipates how he will leave his mark on the program and ultimately follow in the footsteps of the great quarterbacks who came before him.