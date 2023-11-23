The Rise of TikTok’s Sensational Shrek Filter

The latest sensation on TikTok has taken the world storm, as users are now indulging in an unusual trend – making out with a filter of the beloved character Shrek. This quirky filter has gained massive popularity among TikTok users, with thousands of videos being shared and millions of views being accumulated.

The Shrek filter, which allows users to virtually experience a passionate and humorous encounter with the iconic character, has captivated people of all ages. Released on the platform recently, this unique filter rapidly became a source of amusement and entertainment for TikTok enthusiasts worldwide.

Remarkably, even professional wrestlers are not immune to the allure of the Shrek filter. John Silver from All Elite Wrestling (AEW) recently tried it out and found it to be anything but mediocre. The filter’s ability to virtually kiss and playfully grab the user’s face proved to be a delightful and amusing experience.

Now, another prominent wrestler is joining the ranks of those who have succumbed to the Shrek filter’s charm: Ryback. Once a familiar face in WWE, Ryback’s last recorded match took place in August 2018, a victorious encounter against Dylan Bostic at Northeast Wrestling’s Under The Stars event. Since then, he has been recovering from various injuries and has been hinting at a possible return to the ring.

With this latest development, it is evident that the Shrek filter’s appeal extends far beyond the confines of ordinary users. Even celebrities and public figures are enticed its whimsical nature, creating a truly diverse and inclusive trend on TikTok.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Shrek filter on TikTok?

A: The Shrek filter on TikTok is a unique feature that allows users to virtually interact with the character Shrek, engaging in a comical and playful encounter.

Q: Who else has tried the Shrek filter?

A: John Silver from All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and Ryback, a former WWE wrestler, are among those who have tried and enjoyed the Shrek filter on TikTok.

Q: Is there a video of Ryback trying the Shrek filter?

A: While specific videos of Ryback using the Shrek filter have not been mentioned, it is stated that he has recently joined the trend and found it to be a fascinating experience.