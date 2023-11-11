Are Ryanair’s Viral Burns Worth the Risk?

Ryanair has become notorious on social media for its snarky and sarcastic posts directed at both its passengers and its own reputation. Despite the potential risks of being rude and obnoxious to customers, the airline’s viral burns have earned it a massive 2.1 million followers on TikTok. This is half a million more than its competitors EasyJet, Jet2, Tui, British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, and Etihad combined. But why do brands, like Ryanair, want us to see the funny side?

According to Michael Corcoran, the former head of Ryanair’s social media, one of the main goals of the airline’s social media presence was to lower passengers’ expectations of budget travel. The company aims to make it clear that they get you from point A to point B for the lowest possible price and that everything else comes at an additional cost. This includes extra baggage, legroom, and even sitting together as a couple.

Ryanair has often been accused of ripping customers off with added fees, but instead of shying away from this criticism, the airline leans into it with its social media presence. There is even an ongoing gag about whether passengers will eventually be charged to use the toilet. While not everyone finds it funny, the humor has actually garnered a surprising number of fans who defend the airline against complaints, sometimes even doing PR for the company themselves.

However, this approach does raise questions about whether Ryanair’s social media strategy allows them to avoid addressing less comfortable topics, such as the aviation industry’s environmental impact. While Michael insists that climate change is “incredibly important” to Ryanair, the airline’s social media accounts tend to steer clear of such discussions. According to Dr. Irene Garnelo-Gomez from Henley Business School, transparency is key, and companies that avoid addressing the impacts of their operations can face negative brand perception.

In conclusion, Ryanair’s viral burns on social media have undoubtedly gained the attention of millions of users, but whether this approach is worth the potential risks and avoidance of important topics remains a question. While the humorous approach builds engagement, it may also hinder the airline’s ability to respond effectively to serious criticisms. Only time will tell if the benefits outweigh the drawbacks for brands like Ryanair.

