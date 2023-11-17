Tubridy’s Anticipated Move: A Fresh Start in London

Former Late Late Show host, Ryan Tubridy, has left his fans in suspense as he hints at a major career move. Taking to Instagram, Tubridy alluded to “big news incoming” and hinted at an upcoming announcement that will shape the next chapter of his professional journey post-exit from RTÉ.

In an intriguing twist, Tubridy shared a video of himself inside a London cab, en route to a destination near the iconic River Thames. Amidst speculation and rumors, this choice of location has fueled speculation that Tubridy may be joining the esteemed lineup at Virgin Radio UK, emerging as the frontrunner for his new professional venture.

With tantalizing hints dropped, Tubridy implored his eager followers to stay tuned to his Instagram feed, assuring them that the big news would soon be unveiled. Ending the video with a warm smile and a raised cup of coffee, he thanked his loyal supporters, leaving them eagerly anticipating the formal announcement.

FAQ:

Q: Will Tubridy be returning to television?

A: Although Tubridy’s next career move remains undisclosed, it is unlikely that he will be returning to television immediately as his previous position as host of the Late Late Show brought his run on Irish television to an end.

Q: Is Tubridy’s move to Virgin Radio UK confirmed?

A: While speculation has linked Tubridy to Virgin Radio UK, no official confirmation has been made regarding his new venture. Fans eagerly await the official announcement for a definitive answer.

Q: How can one stay updated on Tubridy’s latest news?

A: To stay in the loop and receive the latest updates, fans can follow Tubridy’s Instagram account, where he promises to reveal the details of his next career move.