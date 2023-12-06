Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Photoshops Himself into Picture of Taylor Swift and Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds had some fun pulling a prank on wife Blake Lively and Taylor Swift. The Hollywood actor jokingly edited himself into a photo of Lively and Swift at the London premiere of “Renaissance: A Film Beyoncé.” The original image showed Lively embracing Swift from behind on a sofa. Reynolds digitally replaced his face and included Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce in the edited version.

On his Instagram stories, Reynolds captioned the photoshopped picture with a witty remark: “I feel like I should remember this.” The humorous edit drew laughter from fans and followers.

In recent months, Lively and Reynolds had been spotted attending a Kansas City Chiefs game with Swift. At that time, Swift and Kelce’s romance was still just a rumor. Following the premiere, Lively commended both Swift and Beyoncé for empowering women and fostering unity instead of competition. She expressed gratitude for the realization that women supporting each other is the norm, not an exception. Lively emphasized the importance of setting an example for younger generations embracing collaboration and solidarity.

Interestingly, Swift’s attendance at the London premiere was a return favor after Beyoncé supported Swift’s own premiere of her “The Eras Tour” film. Beyoncé also hosted a premiere of her film in Los Angeles, where Destiny’s Child had a brief reunion.

While “Renaissance: A Film Beyoncé” had a successful opening, earning $21 million in North America alone, its box office performance fell short of Swift’s own movie. In other news, Swift revealed that her “Eras Tour” concert film will soon be available for digital online release.

Ryan Reynolds’s lighthearted prank added a touch of humor to the already star-studded premiere, proving that even in the world of celebrities, laughter is the best form of entertainment.