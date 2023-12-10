Ryan Reynolds Supports Blake Lively’s Friend Modeling Guest in Residence Fashion Line

Ryan Reynolds recently showed his support for his wife Blake Lively’s friend, Gigi Hadid, promoting her fashion line, Guest in Residence. The Hollywood actor took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie, wearing a dark gray tweed work shirt from the brand over a white t-shirt. Expressing his admiration, Reynolds wrote that Hadid “creates remarkable clothing.” The post also included a tag to the Guest in Residence account.

In response to Reynolds’ support, Hadid expressed her gratitude, commenting, “I like my friends cozy! Thank you, brother.” It’s worth noting that Reynolds and Hadid were recently seen socializing together alongside Lively, Taylor Swift, Zoe Kravitz, and Channing Tatum at a renowned Italian restaurant in New York City.

Guest in Residence, a unisex cashmere brand, was launched Hadid in September 2022. Besides Reynolds, another famous actor who happens to be dating Hadid, Bradley Cooper, has been spotted wearing the label. Cooper donned a gray and white plaid work shirt from Guest in Residence during a stroll in New York City, according to People magazine. The couple is reportedly enjoying their time together and growing closer.

In an interview with Elle, Hadid, who serves as the creative director of Guest in Residence, shared that her line was inspired her global travels. She also mentioned her daughter, Khai, as a source of inspiration for her designs. Hadid hopes to create pieces that are both fun and timeless, enabling them to be passed down through generations. With sustainability in mind, she aims to blend new purchases with cherished items she already possesses.

Ryan Reynolds’ endorsement of Guest in Residence not only highlights his support for his wife’s friend but also showcases the fashion brand’s growing popularity among celebrities. Hadid’s focus on creating sustainable and timeless pieces adds to the appeal of the Guest in Residence line.