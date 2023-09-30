Ryan Reynolds Gives Thumbs Up to Hilarious Instagram Sketch of Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds took to Instagram to show his appreciation for a comical sketch of his wife, Blake Lively, posted @2dollarartist. The sketch was inspired a recent Betty Buzz ad campaign featuring Lively, and it hilariously depicts the actress lounging a pool in a red bikini with playful pigtails. While there are some differences between the sketch and the original photo, the essence of the image is captured perfectly.

The official Betty Buzz Instagram account even chimed in, jokingly stating that they would use the sketch for their PR headshots in the future. The artist’s Instagram page gained more attention and recognition thanks to Reynolds sharing the drawing on his Instagram Story, giving credit to the talented artist.

Lively, known for her good-natured banter with her husband on social media, also reposted Reynolds’ share on her own Instagram Story, along with a simple “Thank you” to express her gratitude.

The couple, who just celebrated their 11-year wedding anniversary, often playfully tease each other in a lighthearted manner on social media. However, amidst the jokes, they also share heartfelt tributes that showcase the deep bond between them.

It’s always heartwarming to see a celebrity couple who not only has a great sense of humor but also takes the time to support and uplift each other. Reynolds’ praise for the humorous Instagram sketch is just another example of the love and admiration shared within their relationship.

