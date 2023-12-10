Green Lantern: A Surprising Hit on Netflix Despite Ryan Reynolds’ Criticism

Summary: Green Lantern, a movie that Ryan Reynolds famously rated one out of ten, has landed on Netflix and is surprisingly gaining popularity among viewers. Despite Reynolds’ negative opinion of the film, it has managed to become one of the top-10 most watched movies on the streaming platform. Released in 2011, Green Lantern was a superhero flick based on the DC Comics character. While it was considered a commercial failure and received harsh criticism from critics, including Reynolds himself, its unexpected success on Netflix proves that audience taste can sometimes diverge from critical consensus.

Green Lantern, with Reynolds playing the role of test pilot Hal Jordan, tells the story of a man who gains extraordinary powers upon wearing a mystical ring. Although the movie had a troubled production history and failed to meet Box Office expectations, it has found a new audience on Netflix. One viewer even took to social media to express that they didn’t think the film was as bad as expected. This unexpected positive response may indicate that the movie’s reputation is improving over time.

Reynolds’ disdain for Green Lantern is well-known, and he has given it a rating of one out of ten. However, he also admitted that he doesn’t regret being a part of the film because it is where he met his future wife, Blake Lively. Despite the film’s flaws, Reynolds believes that the experience was worth it, as it led to a life-changing relationship.

Whether you are a fan of superhero movies or just curious to see what all the buzz is about, Green Lantern is currently available for streaming on Netflix. Take the opportunity to form your own opinion on this polarizing film and decide if it deserves the newfound popularity it has gained on the streaming platform.