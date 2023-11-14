Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds: A Playful Social Media Banter Continues

If there’s one thing that is undeniable about Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, it’s the fact that they have a hilariously playful relationship. The couple never shies away from teasing each other on social media, and their recent exchange is another testament to their lighthearted dynamic.

It all began when Reynolds posted a series of photos on his Instagram, showcasing his workout sessions with his trainer, Don Saladino, as he prepares for the next Deadpool movie. In the pictures, we see Reynolds and Saladino smiling together, followed shots of Reynolds flexing his newly ripped physique. But what caught everyone’s attention was the third picture, where Lively is seen crouching down, capturing the moment in the gym.

Reynolds couldn’t help but poke fun at his wife captioning the photo, “📸: my instagram boyfriend, @blakelively.” It didn’t take long for Lively to respond with her own wit, sharing the photo on her Instagram Stories and writing, “Find yourself a better Instagram boyfriend than me. I’ll wait.” She humorously added that taking these thirst-inducing pictures of Reynolds is not just for her pleasure but a public service as well.

The couple’s banter is a refreshing reminder that even celebrities have a playful side to their relationships. It’s clear that Lively and Reynolds know how to keep the spark alive and inject laughter into their everyday lives.

But let’s not forget about their recent public appearance in New York City, where they were spotted wearing matching dark green outfits during a leisurely walk. Despite their playful antics on social media, the couple also knows how to coordinate their styles and show their love in more subtle ways.

In conclusion, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds continue to entertain their fans with their hilarious social media banter while also showcasing their love for each other. They prove that a little teasing and lightheartedness can go a long way in keeping a relationship fun and exciting.

FAQs

1. How long have Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds been married?

– Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have been married since 2012.

2. Do Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have children?

– Yes, they have four children together.

3. Are Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds known for their playful banter on social media?

– Absolutely! The couple is known for teasing and poking fun at each other on social media, making their interactions highly entertaining.

