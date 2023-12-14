Netflix Emerges Victorious in Bidding War for New Ryan Reynolds Comedy

Summary: Netflix has secured a lucrative deal for an upcoming untitled heist comedy project starring Ryan Reynolds. The streaming giant emerged as the winner after an intense bidding war involving multiple buyers. The film, which draws inspiration from ensemble films like “Oceans Eleven,” promises to be set in an international backdrop. Dana Fox, known for her work on “Cruella” and “The Lost City,” will write the script, while Simon Kinberg, Reynolds’ collaborator on the “Deadpool” films, will produce alongside Reynolds himself and Audrey Chon.

In a surprising turn of events, Netflix has triumphed in its bid to acquire the rights to a highly anticipated heist comedy led Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds. The untitled project, which has been generating significant buzz in recent weeks, caught the attention of a plethora of high-profile buyers. However, Netflix’s irresistible offer ultimately won over the filmmakers and secured their involvement in the film.

Although the movie remains without a title, industry insiders have hinted that it will boast a captivating ensemble cast, reminiscent of the beloved “Oceans Eleven.” Furthermore, the story is expected to unfold across various international locations, adding an exciting and adventurous element to the plot.

Sources close to the deal have indicated that the financial investment in the project is substantial. Dana Fox, the talented writer behind films like “Cruella” and “The Lost City,” is set to receive a generous mid 7-figure sum for her contribution to the script. Additionally, the producing deals for Reynolds, Kinberg, and Chon have reportedly reached the high 7-figures, underlining the significant potential of the upcoming film.

The collaboration between Reynolds and Kinberg, which originated from their work together on the immensely popular “Deadpool” franchise, has undoubtedly fueled anticipation for this new project. As production on the third “Deadpool” installment nears completion, the duo has wasted no time in leveraging their successful partnership to further expand their cinematic endeavors.

Reynolds, no stranger to Netflix following his recent involvement in “The Adam Project” and the upcoming “Red Notice,” is gearing up for a busy period ahead. Besides this untitled heist comedy, the charismatic actor has another project in the works, teaming up with Channing Tatum for “Calamity Hustle,” a venture that has yet to find its home among interested buyers.

Represented prominent agencies such as CAA, WME, UTA, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman, the talent behind this upcoming comedy masterpiece is backed experienced and skilled professionals who are poised to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience. With Netflix’s triumph in the bidding war, fans can eagerly anticipate another exciting collaboration between Reynolds and the streaming giant.