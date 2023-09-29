Ryan Reynolds Trolls Blake Lively on Instagram with Hilarious Drawing

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are undoubtedly one of Hollywood’s strongest couples, with their talent, entrepreneurial endeavors, and comedic abilities. They often use their humor to poke fun at each other on social media, making them the epitome of #couplegoals. This time, it was Reynolds who trolled his wife on Instagram sharing a sketch of her in a bikini, and Lively had an A+ response.

The sketch, created the Instagram page 2dollarartist, features a humorous depiction of Lively side-by-side with an actual photo of her. Reynolds found it highly amusing and reposted it on his social media. Lively then shared it to her Instagram Stories with a perfect reaction.

Although the sketch took some artistic liberties, giving Lively a prominent neck and exaggerated features, the attention to detail, such as the strands of hair falling from her pigtails, is commendable. The chosen photo to recreate is from July, where Lively can be seen enjoying her summer in a red bikini, complete with heart-shaped sunglasses.

This playful banter between the couple is not new. Previously, Lively called Reynolds the No. 2 customer of her Betty Buzz sparkling soda, and she also posted a photo of Reynolds at a soccer game with a joke about his anxiety. But Reynolds can dish it out too, with his own shade towards Lively’s movies and cropping her out of a birthday photo. However, he has also shown his sweet side, celebrating Lively with a heartfelt birthday post.

Reynolds and Lively’s interactions on social media never fail to entertain their fans. As we eagerly await their return to the big screen, it’s always a joy to see their playful exchanges online.