Ryan Gosling’s Unconventional Celebrity Crush: Raquel Welch on ‘THE MUPPET SHOW’

Summary: Ryan Gosling recently revealed his first celebrity crush in an interview with W Magazine. Surprisingly, his crush was on Raquel Welch, whom he saw on an episode of ‘The Muppet Show’ when he was young. This unexpected revelation showcases Gosling’s unique taste and admiration for the iconic actress.

In a recent interview, Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling stunned fans disclosing his first celebrity crush: Raquel Welch. Gosling, known for his roles in ‘La La Land’ and ‘Drive,’ reminisced about an episode of ‘The Muppet Show’ that aired on November 25, 1978, where Welch made a memorable appearance.

During the episode, Welch donned a cavewoman costume and danced alongside a giant puppet spider, capturing Gosling’s attention and admiration. “She was dressed like a cavewoman, dancing with a big puppet spider. I liked it, I liked it more than anything I ever liked,” Gosling confessed in the interview. This unexpected reveal sheds light on Gosling’s early appreciation for Welch’s unique performance.

Raquel Welch, a sex symbol in the 1960s, gained fame with her appearance in the film ‘One Million Years BC,’ where she famously wore a fur-lined bikini. The image of her in this iconic outfit became a best-selling poster, propelling her into stardom. Welch reflected on the impact of her sex symbol status, stating, “I have exploited being a sex symbol, and I have been exploited as one. But I didn’t feel that from the public.”

Welch’s talent and charisma clearly left a lasting impression on Gosling, who is known for his own charm and talent in the film industry. It’s fascinating to learn about the unexpected influences that shape an individual’s admiration for certain celebrities.

Who would have guessed that a performance on ‘The Muppet Show’ could ignite a young Ryan Gosling’s infatuation with Raquel Welch? This revelation highlights the diverse sources of inspiration that celebrities can provide to their fans, even in the most unexpected places and circumstances.