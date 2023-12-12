Facebook’s Parent Company Partners with Kenyan Creators for Content Monetization

President William Ruto has announced that Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has reached an agreement to enable content creators in Kenya to monetize their work. This move comes as a result of successful negotiations between President Ruto and Meta. Speaking during the Jamhuri Day celebrations in Nairobi, President Ruto expressed his excitement, stating that creators will now have the opportunity to earn a living producing original content on both Facebook and Instagram.

Furthermore, President Ruto revealed that Meta had initiated a pilot program with eligible content creators in Kenya. He highlighted the positive outcome of the pilot program and stated Meta’s commitment to expanding monetization opportunities for more creators, allowing them to pursue their passion and earn a livelihood.

Facebook, a popular social networking application, offers users the ability to connect with friends and family through private messages, photo and video sharing, and posting updates on their profiles. It has become an essential tool for digital relationships, where individuals rely on social apps to connect with others.

Prior to this development, only two African countries, Egypt and South Africa, had access to Facebook’s Creator program, enabling content monetization. This is primarily due to the high usage of Facebook in these countries. Egypt ranks 10th in the world for Facebook usage, with approximately 42 million users as of 2023, while South Africa holds the 20th position, with over 20 million users.

The compensation for content creators on Facebook varies, with an average cost per mile (CPM) ranging from $8 to $10 in most African countries. Industry insiders reveal that Facebook compensates content creators in Kenya with Sh1,200 ($8) to Sh3,000 ($20) per 1,000 views. This demonstrates the potential for creators, particularly micro-influencers with one thousand to ten thousand followers, to earn an average monthly income ranging from Sh92,000 ($600) to Sh200,000 ($1,300).

To monetize their Facebook accounts, creators must fulfill certain eligibility criteria. They must be at least 18 years old and have either 5,000 followers on their private Facebook profile or 10,000 followers on a Facebook page. Additionally, a minimum of 60,000 total minutes viewed in the last 60 days from organic followers on a Facebook profile, or 600,000 viewed minutes within the same period for a Facebook page, is required. For in-stream ad monetization, creators must also have at least five live videos (or three for a Facebook page) and reside in a country eligible for in-stream ads.

Monetizing content on Facebook not only provides creators with a passive income source but also enables them to engage and build relationships with their fans and followers through entertaining and valuable content. With Meta’s partnership, Kenyan content creators can now leverage their creativity to both express themselves and earn a sustainable living.