Rutgers Dominates Seton Hall in Battle of New Jersey

Rutgers delivered a stunning performance against Seton Hall in the annual Garden State Hardwood Classic, securing a 70-63 victory that left fans and analysts in awe. This win marks Rutgers’ first triumph over Seton Hall in ten years, and it came at the perfect time, as the Scarlet Knights had recently welcomed back ace wing defender Mawot Mag. Mag’s return, after being sidelined since February due to an ACL tear, proved to be a game-changer.

The Scarlet Knights put on an impressive display from beyond the arc, making 12 out of 24 attempts from three-point range. Their outside shooting prowess proved to be crucial in securing the win. Additionally, Rutgers’ lineup changes, involving the inclusion of Mag and Jamichael Davis in the starting lineup, paid off handsomely. Davis, a freshman, recorded 11 points and six assists, while Mag contributed four points and eight rebounds in his 24 minutes on the court.

Rutgers’ star big man, Cliff Omoruyi, also had a standout performance, dominating the paint with 11 points, 13 rebounds, and an impressive seven blocked shots. His contributions earned him the Joe Calabrese MVP award for the game.

On the other side, Seton Hall struggled to find their rhythm, shooting a dismal 3 of 20 from beyond the arc and only managing to convert 16 of their 27 free throw attempts. Their key player, Kadary Richmond, had 21 points and nine rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to stop Rutgers’ onslaught.

Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway admitted that his team was not mentally prepared for the intensity of the rivalry game. He acknowledged the energy and focus displayed Rutgers, emphasizing the need for improvement from his players and himself.

This victory not only gives Rutgers a boost in confidence but also paves the way for an exciting future. With the recent commitment from five-star guard Dylan Harper, Rutgers now boasts the third-ranked recruiting class in the nation for next season. The Scarlet Knights are emerging as a force to be reckoned with in college basketball and are poised to make waves in the coming years.