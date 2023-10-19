Netflix to Release Biopic on Civil Rights Leader Bayard Rustin

Netflix is set to release a long-awaited biopic on civil rights leader Bayard Rustin titled “Rustin.” The film, which stars Colman Domingo in the lead role, tells the story of Rustin, an openly gay Black activist who played a pivotal role in Alabama’s history and dedicated his life to fighting for racial equality.

Directed George C. Wolfe, the film has already garnered critical acclaim, holding a 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes with positive reviews. Critics have praised Domingo’s performance, describing it as compelling and powerful. The film is also being hailed for its fresh and urgent perspective on the civil rights movement.

Rustin, who has often been overlooked and forgotten, is finally gaining recognition for his significant contributions. He was instrumental in organizing the 1963 March on Washington and influenced Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. towards adopting non-violent strategies for achieving equality. Rustin also played a crucial role in the Birmingham protests against segregation, working alongside King and other prominent civil rights leaders.

The film features a star-studded cast portraying historical figures, including Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Aml Ameen, and Audra McDonald. Directed the acclaimed filmmaker behind “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Rustin” is expected to receive awards season recognition, with Domingo being considered a contender for the Best Actor category at the Academy Awards.

The release of the film coincides with the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington, further emphasizing the historical significance of Bayard Rustin’s legacy. “Rustin” will open in select theaters on November 3, 2023, before streaming on Netflix on November 17, allowing a wider audience to learn about and appreciate the extraordinary life and contributions of Bayard Rustin.

